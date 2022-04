In 2021 the National Park Service recorded almost 300 million recreational visits to the nation’s 400 national parks. As you’re exploring with your family this spring one must-see location is America’s first national river, the Buffalo National River in the Ozark mountains.

Watch as Buffalo National River’s Public Information Officer, Cassie Branstetter joins Good Day NWA to show us the unique attractions available at Buffalo National River and how to plan for a safe park visit.