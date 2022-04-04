Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas sponsored by Doctor Pepper Zero Sugar Flavor Variety Pack.

Hamilton may have come and gone at Walton Arts Center, but their programming isn’t slowing down. Grammy Award® winner and pre-eminent classical tabla master Zakir Hussain presents TRIVENI: a classical Indian program. This entirely original collaboration features soaring melodies and complex rhythms. Tickets are available right now and the event is April 5 at 7:00 p.m.

This Wednesday, April 6 is International Table Tennis Day and B-Unlimited is celebrating the art of pong with an art show and open house. At their headquarters, the printing company will have ping-pong paddle art exhibits featuring local artists, food trucks, free Fossil Cove Beer, limited edition t-shirts, games, and more! The drop-in event will last from 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Here’s one for whiskey enthusiasts. Fox Trail Distillery in Rogers and Modoko Asian Kitchen are collaborating to provide a private, unique dinner experience pairing four courses with specialty bourbon cocktails from Fox Trail. Courses including Green Curry Ceviche, Lobster Wellington and Prime Rib will be expertly paired with cocktails made with Fox Trail’s Wild Parallel Bourbon. The event takes place this Thursday at 6:00 p.m. Tickets are $120.