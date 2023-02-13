Ruth’s Chris Steak Houses are all about the perfect dining experience.

Watch as Nick Shimer and Executive Chef A.J. Graf talk about bringing Ruth’s Chris to the comfort of your own home—teaching you how to cook the perfect steak just in time for Valentine’s Day.

Chef Graf also shows you the best techniques for preparing the perfect steak for someone you love on this special holiday.

If you can’t cook at home or are still needing a last-minute option, Ruth’s Chris has got you covered. The Rogers location offers takeaway to enjoy a high-quality meal at home.

Their special Valentine’s Day menu for two includes a salad, surf & turf entrée, two sides, and dessert.

This segment is sponsored by Ruth’s Chris.