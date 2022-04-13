Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas sponsored by Doctor Pepper Zero Sugar Flavor Variety Pack.

April 14, dance group Contra-Tiempo will be at the Walton Arts Center. The company’s Artistic Director will lead a dynamic masterclass rooted in the company’s unique style bridging Salsa movement forms and improvisation. Participants will be invited to move, groove, play and boldly claim space, bringing their full selves to the experience. The event takes place at 7:00 p.m. and is free with registration.

Two bands are uniting for an evening of music at Bike Rack Brewing Company in Bentonville. Modeling, a band we’ve had on the show several times, is joining forces with The Rumors for a concert on Friday, April 15. This is a new date for the gig as it was originally supposed to take place April 8, but was moved due to weather. The show is now taking place this Friday. The Rumors start things off at 7:00 p.m. with Modeling headlining at 8:00 p.m. The show will be outdoors, weather permitting.

Speaking of music, Byrd’s Adventure Center is situated right on the Mulberry River in Ozark Arkansas and they are having the 24th installment of BYRDFEST April 14 – 17. It’s multiple nights of musical guests featuring tribute bands of the Grateful Dead, Bob Marley, Sabbath & Metallica and some local groups like Red Oak Ruse. There are passes available for one or two days with the option of camping on-site as well. We have all the details on our website.

The University of Arkansas will serve as host of the 2022 USA Track & Field Combined Events Championships on May 6-7 at John McDonnell Field. The event serves as the selection meet for Team USA in the heptathlon and decathlon for the 2022 World Athletics Championships. While John McDonnell Field and Randal Tyson Track Center have each hosted numerous SEC and NCAA Championships, this will be the first USATF Championship hosted at the University of Arkansas. Tickets for Championships are available online. Tickets are $5 for adults. Individuals 17 years of age and younger are admitted free of charge.

