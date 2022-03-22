Homeownership is a huge step for any family. When you are considering purchasing a home, you will probably search online and ask around for advice—especially if you are a first-time buyer. There is no shortage of information out there about home financing and mortgage lending. However, it can be confusing, especially when you hear information that is outdated or contradicts something else you have heard or read.

Here to provide some clarity is Chad Hartsfield, Branch Manager at Rock Mortgage. He cautions potential homeowners against falling prey to mortgage myths.

Something we might have heard people say is that you need to be prepared to pay 20 percent of a home’s price upfront as a down payment in order to buy a home. You say that’s a myth. Can you explain?

Years ago, putting at least 20 percent down was required to buy a home–but times have changed, and that is certainly no longer the case. The average down payment for first-time buyers today is 6 percent, and some loan programs require no down payment at all. Moderate- and low-income residents in eligible areas, for example, can pay zero down through the USDA rural loan program, which actually covers much of Arkansas– and Veterans may take advantage of zero-down VA loans. Even if you are able to make a large down payment, you can always talk to a mortgage lender to explore your options. Another option to consider if you don’t have 20 percent down-payment in hand is to use gift money. Just be sure to properly document gift money through financial records. You might have heard that a substantial down payment is the only way to get a competitive interest rate or low monthly payment—but that’s not true, either. Your debt, credit history, and income all come into play. Paying 20 percent down can mean you avoid private mortgage insurance, but you might consider going with mortgage insurance, because it can increase your purchasing power and allow you to keep your hard-earned money in savings. Plus if you choose a loan program with private mortgage insurance, it can be canceled once you reach a certain loan-to-value or LTV.

Can you share with us another home-buying myth?

One big myth that seems to persist is that it’s cheaper to rent than it is to own a home. While there might be some truth to this myth if you intend to stay in a home for a short time, your mortgage payment will ultimately be stable if you choose a fixed rate, and rents can rise annually. Plus, purchase of a home is a wonderful way to build generational wealth. So, before you write off becoming a homeowner, do your research. You may be surprised by the results you receive from a rent vs. buy calculator, which you can find on our website, RockMortgageLending.com.

When people are looking into whether to rent or buy, how much does debt—like outstanding student loans—factor in? So many Arkansans have substantial student loan debt, and they might think that automatically eliminates the possibility of purchasing a home. Is that accurate?

That is not accurate, and that is our third myth. Student loan debt is treated like any other debt, and there are also new rules from Fannie Mae–the largest purchaser of residential mortgages in the U.S.–that can make it easier for individuals who have student loan debt to qualify for a Fannie Mae mortgage. The new rules include, for example, more favorable calculations of student loan balances for those on income-driven repayment plans. And that can mean the difference between approval and denial, though this is specific to Fannie Mae programs and does not apply to all loans. Your best bet is to talk to a loan officer who can provide recommendations for your unique needs. Student loan debt can actually play into your favor if it improves your debt-to-income-ratio, so you qualify for a better loan program or interest rate. Though it might seem overwhelming to add on any more debt if you already have student loans, you have to remember your home will build equity, which can be used to pay off high-interest debts like student loans, personal loans, or credit cards.

You said you had four mortgage myths to debunk, and we have heard three so far, so why don’t you tell us the last one.

Myth number four is that your credit score needs to be perfect. It’s true that your credit score is key when determining the terms of your loan, but I think it’s important to keep in mind that this also affects renters. If your credit score decreases, you could find your landlord decides to raise your rent. You should work on strengthening your credit, but don’t rule out homeownership because your credit score isn’t perfect.

*Sponsored Content