On Friday, April 1 the band Dial Up will be performing at JJ’s Live. If you haven’t heard Dial Up, they are a Northwest Arkansas based band and they specialize in 90s music. The doors open at 6:00 p.m. and the music starts at 8:00 p.m. The opening act will be “Green Acres.”

Also on Saturday, April 2 the Monster Truck Insanity Tour is bringing the madness to Springdale. The Monster Truck lineup features some of the best trucks in the United States! You can get rides before the show and even autographs signed. Gates open at 5:00 p.m. and the show starts at 7:00 p.m.

Here’s one for the River Valley. On Saturday, April 2 the Junior League of Fort Smith is holding their Spring Market. As part of it, they are having a Classic Car Show supporting their cause. The event is taking place at the ACHE Research Institute from Noon to 4:00 p.m. There are trophies for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place. If you have a classic car, there’s still a little time to register.



On Sunday, April 3 the Botanical Garden of the Ozarks invites you to learn about compost and the City of Fayetteville’s Curbside Composting Program. The presentation will include a description of Fayetteville’s Food Waste Compost Programs, and a discussion about the importance of keeping food out of the landfill, highlight the immense benefits of composting food waste, and more. The event takes place at 10:00 a.m.

April 1 – 3, the area’s largest home show will take place in Rogers with over 125-local and national vendors, daily prizes, and local food trucks. The Rogers Convention Center is where you need to be for all of your home and outdoor living needs. The event begins at Noon on Friday and lasts through Sunday, April 3. Admission is $6.

Clean up efforts and support are being coordinated throughout the City of Springdale. If you have debris that needs to be hauled off you should contact Springdale’s Public Works Office. For those in need of nonperishable food, clothing or other goods, go to The Compassion Center. Located on Sunset Avenue in Springdale. We’ve seen many churches, nonprofits, local businesses, organizations and residents who have stepped up to help those in need.

