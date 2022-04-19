Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas sponsored by Doctor Pepper Zero Sugar Flavor Variety Pack.

We have visited with Carey Ashworth before on the show about the importance of The Spark Foundation’s Cow Paddy Run and their commitment to create fun and accessible opportunities for physical activity. The race is coming up in May, but Tuesday, April 19 is your deadline to register and be guaranteed a t-shirt. That deadline is today at midnight!

Pack Rat Outdoor Center’s popular Pint Nights have returned and their second event of the season takes place tomorrow. The event will last from 5:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Proceeds go to support the Arkansas Back Country Horseman. There will be food, drinks, music, giveaways and more. The event is for those 21and up. Tickets are fifteen dollars and can only be reserved online.

Hillfolk in Bentonville is celebrating Earth Day on Friday, April 22 with an Alkaline Spiritual Bath Workshop and Q&A. Instructors will be teaching how to create a bath blend to nurture our spiritual and physical well being using dried flowers and essentials oils. The workshop is from one to three p-m and we have a link for you to sign up on our website.

Fox Trail Distillery in Rogers is celebrating their THIRD birthday and they are going all out Friday, April 22. Starting at 4 p.m., you can join them for tacos, cookie cake, and drink specials. They will also have free distillery tours every half hour starting at 5 p.m. And that’s not all! Attendees will have an exclusive chance to purchase a limited supply of the brand new Wild Parallel Guyana Rum Barrel Finish before it’s officially released to the public.

Finally, we like to keep you up to date on all the things you can audition for. If watching “American Song Contest” or “The Voice” has you ready to sing, Jones Entertainment Productions in Fayetteville want you to audition for immediate and future projects. Auditions are happening on Friday and you’ll need to connect with them in order to secure an audition slot. You must be 18 or older.

