With summer winding down and fall and the holidays right around the corner, it’s time to think about planning family outings and getaways.

A unique experience that’s a short drive away is Dolly Parton’s Stampede in Branson. Abby Ingram is one of the emcee’s there and she joins Good Day NWA to share more.

This segment is sponsored by Dolly Parton’s Stampede & Explore Branson.