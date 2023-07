Before we know it, it will be time to break out the backpacks, books, and school supplies to get back into the swing of a new school year and new routines, including packing school lunches.

Parents if you’re looking for ways to make school lunch easy and budget-friendly, that’s where Beau Coffron better known as “Lunchbox Dad” comes in.

Watch as “Lunchbox Dad” joins Good Day NWA with tips to make school lunch easy with budget-friendly recipes.

This segment is sponsored by Sam’s Club.