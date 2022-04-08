Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas sponsored by Doctor Pepper Zero Sugar Flavor Variety Pack.

The windows at the Famous Hardware building in Downtown Springdale are once again activated with an art installation. This time, the windows have been brought to life by INTERFORM with funding from the Tyson Family Foundation. The art installations will feature new artists throughout 2022. The installations are intended to make art accessible to the Springdale community and create new experiences for people visiting the downtown. The installation will be up until mid-May.

Ultra Suede is performing this evening at George’s Majestic Lounge. Come out and dance the night away to your favorite party tunes. If you’ve been looking for an event that’s worth leaving your house for, this is it. You’re encouraged to snag your tickets before hand. Tickets also available at the door. Ultra Suede takes the stage at 6:00 p.m.

Speaking of music, tomorrow night Bentonville Community Radio is having a Warehouse Party! You can join the Bentonville Radio DJs for a night of music with everything from E-D-M to Hip-hop to Funk. In addition to the DJs, there will be live music from the one-man funk band “Henry Invisible.” The event kicks off at six p-m and lasts all the way until midnight. You must be at least 21 to attend.

It’s the season for Easter Egg Hunts and this weekend Infinity Athletics is having their 6th Annual Glow Egg Hunt. You have two opportunities to participate. This evening, the hunt is at their space in Springdale and then on Saturday morning, they’ll be at Infiniti Athletics in Bentonville. The egg hunts are divided by age group, so that everyone has a chance to find some eggs.

Speaking of Easter Egg Hunts, here’s another opportunity. The City of Fayetteville Parks & Recreation Department announced that local families are invited to a community Easter Egg Hunt taking place this Saturday The event will take place from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Yvonne Richardson Community Center in Fayetteville. Events also include bounce houses, games, crafts, and lunch. Those individuals who do pre-register will receive a door prize upon arrival.

Tickets have just gone on sale for the 2022 UnGala supporting the Amazeum! Good Day NWA’s Jaclyn House and Jason Suel are once again hosting this fantastic event. Those 21 and up are invited to release their inner child without the kids watching. The event is taking place on May 6 this year, and it supports all the educational programming at the Amazeum.

