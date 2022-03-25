Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas sponsored by Doctor Pepper Zero Sugar Flavor Variety Pack.

For those of us who couldn’t make it to San Francisco, the University of Arkansas is hosting an Elite 8 watch party on Saturday, March 26. The party will be inside Bud Walton Arena. Doors open one hour before tipoff between the Hogs and Blue Devils, and admission is free for the event.

Why not celebrate the Hogs big win with some music tonight at George’s Majestic Lounge. Buddy Schute and the Motivators are playing the Happy Hour slot at 6:00 p.m. followed by Rochelle Bradshaw and Hypnotion at 9:00 p.m. Two great local bands that we’ve had on the show before. You’re looking at Rochelle Bradshaw who has a vast musical career including singing on 2 Grammy-winning albums. You can see both bands tonight at Georges.

Here’s a way to give back on Saturday. The Fayetteville Disc Golf Association is hosting a disc golf tournament and a free meal! It’s taking place at Walker Park in Fayetteville tomorrow. You can sign in for the tournament at 8:00 a.m. and it starts at 9:30 a.m. Then at 11:30 a.m. everyone is invited to a community meal which will be served at the pavilion next to the splash pad. There is a suggested donation of $10 which will go to support 7Hills Homeless Center.

Spring Break isn’t over quite yet and you can still take part in Bentonville’s Ultimate Biking Scavenger Hunt. The Trailcat Challenge is happening on Saturday, March 26 The Event is a family-friendly scavenger hunt on wheels that is crazy fun for all ages. You can start to gather with your family as early as 9:00 a.m. and the scavenger hunt kicks off at 10:00 a.m. There’s a wrap party at 2:30 p.m. with music from Funk Factory and prizes for teams and individuals.

