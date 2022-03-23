Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas sponsored by Doctor Pepper Zero Sugar Flavor Variety Pack.

Do you want to start a business or have a business idea? EforAll are helping NWA entrepreneurs turn their dreams into businesses! You can join them for an Information Session in collaboration with the Arkansas Coalition of Marshallese. Come out to learn about EforAll’s free programs that help local business owners. The session is tonight from 6-8pm at the Center for Nonprofits on Emma Ave. in Springdale.

How about some live music to get you over the hump this hump day! Yonder Mountain String Band will perform at George’s Majestic Lounge in Fayetteville on Wednesday, March 23 with support for the band “Arkan-sauce.” The doors open at seven for the eight-thirty p-m show. Yonder Mountain String Band is known as the Colorado-based bluegrass band that pushes boundaries their sound. Tickets start at $25.

This weekend might be the perfect time to experience Crystal Bridges as it comes alive during “Art in Bloom!” Tour the permanent collection where local florists will display floral arrangements inspired by magnificent works of art. A part of our Spring Break Specials, the weekend will feature live music, artmaking in the studios, rare book displays, and family activities uniting the power of art and the beauty of nature. The event is free with no tickets required. It starts Friday, March 25 and lasts through Sunday, March 27.

And if you are headed to the museum on Friday, why not check out what’s going on at the restaurant “Eleven.” Whiskey lovers, this one’s just for you. Rock Town Distillery is in the house to showcase their finest whiskey creations. Whether you prefer it neat, mixed, or on the rocks, you’ll get a new appreciation for all things whiskey as their team shows us the finer points of distilling, tasting, and savoring their flagship spirits. The event is Friday from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

LeAnn Rimes is coming to TempleLive in Ft. Smith on Thursday, May 19! Rimes is marking 25 years of music with this epic celebration, so make those plans now! Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, March 25 at 10 a.m.

