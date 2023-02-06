In honor of Black History Month and ahead of the organization’s bi-annual event, Black-Owned NWA is sponsoring segments to highlight locally owned black businesses.

Watch as Co-Founders of Black-Owned NWA join Good Day NWA with details on the expo and what businesses will be featured throughout the month.

This year’s Black Owned Northwest Arkansas Black Business Expo will be held Saturday, Feb. 25 at the Fayetteville Town Center from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Register is free and there is still time for volunteers, business owners, vendors, and sponsors to get involved.

This segment is sponsored by Black-Owned NWA.