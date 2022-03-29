Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas sponsored by Doctor Pepper Zero Sugar Flavor Variety Pack.

Pinpoint, Fayetteville’s pinball bar, is hosting their crowd-favorite pinball tournament tonight. The event takes place on the last Tuesday of the month and is also a partnership with fossil cove brewing company who will be providing an exclusive selection and if you get a pint, you get to keep the glass. The tournament has two brackets, amateur and pro and the organizers say they want to make sure everyone has fun. The event kicks off on March 29 at 7:30 p.m.

Reminder that the current featured exhibition at Crystal Bridges highlights the impact of the African American South on U-S contemporary culture. It’s called “The Dirty South: Contemporary Art, Material Culture, and the Sonic Impulse.” It’s an immersive experience that engages multiple senses, the exhibit spotlights the southern landscape through its musical heritage, spiritual complexity, and regional swagger and is meant to spur conversations among visitors.

On Thursday, March 31 the Latin American/Latinx Studies program at the University of Arkansas will host “Roots in the South” – a panel discussion composed of Latinx creatives with roots in Arkansas. The panel will feature visual artists and event performance artists Pura Coco who has been on our show before. The panel will take place at 6 p.m. in the Multicultural Center classroom on the fourth floor of the Student Union. There will be a Q and A after. All are welcome.

Live music is coming to JJ’s Live on Thursday, March 31. Duke Deuce is in the house. Doors open at 6:00 p.m. for the 7:30 p.m. show. General Admission tickets start at $22.50. Duke Deuce is a rapper from Memphis.

First Fridays return to Downtown Bentonville this weekend. This month’s theme is a celebration of the Bentonville Half Marathon which takes place the next day, on Saturday the second. From eleven a-m to nine p-m on Friday you can expect live music , food trucks, family-friendly activities, local vendors and more. Festivities kick off on the mainstage at 5:00 p.m.

Looking ahead, the Northwest Arkansas Council is hosting their next Onward Ozarks panel discussion on Thursday, April 7. The event will take place at 9:00 a.m. over Zoom and will feature the creative minds behind the Northwest Arkansas Council’s “Life Works Here” campaign. The first 75 Arkansas residents to register will receive a fifteen dollar Uber Eats gift card.

