Star Wars fans are getting a sneak peek of a new spin-off coming soon to Disney+,

that story kicks off today’s trending stories, these are our Hot Topics brought to you by Walton Arts Center.



Here’s a look at “Obi-Wan Kenobi” starring Ewan McGregor. The Jedi Master grapples over his greatest defeat — the downfall and corruption of his one-time friend and apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, who turned to the dark side as evil Sith Lord Darth Vader. Hayden Christensen, Joel Edgerton, and Bonnie Piesse will also star in the series, streaming to Disney+ on May 25.

Let’s keep the first look stories going. Check out Tom Hanks as Geppetto in “Pinocchio.”

It’s the retelling of the beloved tale of Pinocchio, a wooden puppet who goes on a fantastic journey in hopes of becoming a real boy. Benjamin Evan Ainsworth will voice Pinocchio.

Other voices will include Joseph Gordon-Levitt as Pinocchio’s guide Jiminy Cricket–

Cynthia Erivo and Keegan-Michael Key. Pinocchio will stream to Disney+ in September.

As they say on Broadway…”the show must go on”, and that’s just what the Tony awards are doing.

The awards will once again take place in June and at a familiar location, Radio City Music Hall.

Awards will be handed out on June 12, with no word on a host. The ceremony will be held nine months after “Moulin Rouge! The Musical” took the best new musical crown at the last Tony awards, one postponed because of the pandemic. Nominations for the 2022 Tony awards will be announced on May 3.

Here’s a fun NWA tie… “Moulin Rouge! The Musical” was announced as one of the shows coming to Walton Arts Center for the 20-22/20-23 Broadway season.

Speaking of Broadway…Pamela Anderson is set to make her Broadway debut.

The actress will star as Roxie Hart in the musical “Chicago” from April 12 through June 5.

“Chicago,” tells the story of Roxie Hart, a housewife, and dancer who murders her on-the-side lover after he threatens to leave her. To avoid conviction, Roxie hires Chicago’s slickest criminal lawyer to help her dupe the public, media, and her rival cellmate, Velma Kelly, by creating shocking headlines.

And in case you missed it… “Chicago” is also one of the shows coming to Walton Arts Center for the 20-22/20-23 Broadway season.

In Spain, there is the “running of the bulls” and in California…there was the running of the cow.

A cow that wandered onto a Los Angeles freeway was safely steered onto an off-ramp and later lassoed by some urban cowboys Wednesday. After evading capture in the parking lot of a small shopping plaza, the steer ended up in an area with some other cattle, where it was finally apprehended.

Sponsored Content