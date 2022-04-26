Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas sponsored by Doctor Pepper Zero Sugar Flavor Variety Pack.

From the Concrete Open Mic Night

“From the Concrete” is a regular event on Mount Sequoyah showcasing local talent and April’s event is happening today.

You can join “Interform” at Mount Sequoyah’s Millar Lodge for an evening of live music and poetry, featuring headliner, cellist Matt Magerkurth (Major Kurth). This event is free to the public and has free food and refreshment offerings. Doors open at 6:30.

Popovich Comedy Pet Theatre

Also, happening at the Walton Arts Center later this week, the venue welcomes a show that has been voted the “Best Family Show in Las Vegas.” Popovich Comedy Pet Theater features a unique blend of physical comedy and award-winning juggling skills. The show is on Thursday at 7 p.m. and tickets start at $10.

NWA Girl Gang Meet-Up

Join the NWA Girl Gang and E-for-All Northwest Arkansas for a meet-up on Thursday at Exchange Bentonville. Come for the free social hang out and stay for a panel discussion with two local entrepreneurs and learn more about their experience of being small business owners in the community. The event is from 6-8 p.m.

