Callings all cyclists, you’re invited to an event that allows you to ride through the scenic beauty of the natural state while raising money for Multiple Sclerosis research.



Scott and Jo Rampy with Rampy MS Research Foundation join Good Day NWA with details on Gravel Fest for MS and explain how this event will help benefit MS research in NWA and across the country.

Register here for Gravel Fest for MS. You can also check out additional events coming soon hosted by the foundation.

