The Gulley Park Concert Series kicks off on Thursday, June 9.

There are six total shows scheduled: including Blue Water Highway, Funk Factory, and Brennen Leigh.

The season kicks off on Thursday Good Day NWA’s guest band, Route 358 taking the stage. Watch as we are treated to an in-studio performance from the band as well as learning about the band’s upcoming gigs with members Derrick, Jade and Jodi Mears.

