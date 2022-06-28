Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas sponsored by the Sunkist Mini Can Variety Pack.

5 SECONDS OF SUMMER POSTPONED

Concert-goers, listen up: A show originally scheduled for Tuesday night at the AMP has been postponed.

5 Seconds of Summer was supposed to be live at the Walmart AMP tonight but that show has been rescheduled for July 26. Tickets for the original show will still be valid for the new date.

Yesterday, the band released a statement saying in part “following medical advice… we will be postponing our show in Arkansas tomorrow night. We are so sorry to cause inconvenience to your plans. But we promise for those of you who can still make it, we will put on the show of your lives.”

Ticket holders who cannot attend the new date are eligible for refunds until July 11.

THEATRESQUARED EXTENDS ‘MISS YOU LIKE HELL’

Here’s a show that’s been extended. Due to strong demand, TheatreSquared’s current production will extend to add an additional seven shows during its run.

Northwest Arkansas audiences have packed the theater for a show the Wall Street Journal called the “best musical of the year.” The production will now continue through July 17, but may not extend further due to scheduling constraints. Tickets for the new dates are now on sale.

TERRIFIC TUESDAY NIGHTS

A reminder that Terrific Tuesdays nights have returned to the Botanical Garden of the Ozarks. You can enjoy free entry into the garden on Tuesdays from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Tonight’s event is centered around Pride Month and local LBGTQ+ families, individuals, and their allies will be welcomed.

Guests are invited to bring a blanket or lawn chair for this family-friendly series that allows you to experience the garden on beautiful summer evenings.

Terrific Tuesday Nights will continue through August.

FAYETTEVILLE MOVEMENT FESTIVAL

The Mission of the Fayetteville Movement Festival is to bring together community members to make positive changes in the world of yoga, dance, therapy, art, and performance art.

The festival is coming up this weekend on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at the Mount Sequoyah Center in Fayetteville. In addition to movement sessions, there’s also entertainment including a chance to mingle and even an open mic.

We have a link to tickets for the festival on our website.

‘HUNCHBACK’ TICKETS ON SALE NOW

Arts One Presents is proud to bring the summer musical back to Northwest Arkansas.

They are presenting “The Hunchback of Notre Dame.” in July at the Pat Ellison Performing Arts Center in Springdale. Tickets have recently gone on sale so that you can make plans to attend. The musical is based on the novel by Victor Hugo and includes songs from the 1996 Disney movie.

