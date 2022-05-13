Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas sponsored by Doctor Pepper Zero Sugar Flavor Variety Pack.

CAST OF BLUES

Here’s a reminder that you can celebrate musical heritage through the exhibition “A Cast of Blues.”

It’s now showing at the 214 CACHE Art Gallery at 214 S. Main St. in Springdale. This exhibit is free to the public and features 15 resin-cast masks of blues legends as well as photographs of performers and juke joints by acclaimed photographers. These wonderful works of art may be observed Monday – Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. through May 27. We have a full interview about the exhibit on our website.

CSC 25TH ANNIVERSARY

Also happening Friday is the Children’s Safety Center celebrating its 25th anniversary at Prairie Stree Live in Fayetteville starting at 6 p.m. This free celebration will include live music from 412 West, local food trucks, and a program about the past, present, and future of the Children’s Safety Center.

You can come as you are, kids are welcome, and if you want to sit down – bring your own chair.

POP! GLOW PARTY

You might remember this fun piece of art from the Amazeum Ungala

The outdoor dance party will be from 7-9 p.m. at the Lawrence Plaza.

A DAY OF DANCE

Here’s your opportunity to spend Saturday dancing the day away!

The CACHE studio location in Bentonville is holding a “Day of Dance” celebration. The NWA dance community will be out in full force and you can learn a few moves from them.

The celebration of dance will kick off at 1:30 p.m. and last all the way until 10:30 p.m. and will also feature local DJs Theronious Chunk and DJ Girlfriend.

SUNDAY BRUNCH

DJ Dribblz will be spinning some of your favorite R&B and Soul classics from the 90s and 2000s at an event called “Brunch on Sundays.” This event also happens at Prairie Street Live in Fayetteville.

You can find shrimp and grits, chicken and waffles, mimosas and more favorite brunch items from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets start at $5.

JAZZ IN BLOOM

On Sunday, the Northwest Arkansas favorite Jazz Society Spring Celebration is upon us as jazz returns to the Botanical Garden of the Ozarks. Starting at 6 p.m. you’ll have the opportunity to see two ensembles, both “Like Minds” and the “Fayetteville Jazz Collective” will perform as part of the Summer Jazz Concert Series.

Tickets are free for Jazz Society Members and $20 for the general public.

