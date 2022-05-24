Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas sponsored by Doctor Pepper Zero Sugar Flavor Variety Pack.

QUIVER YOUTH ARCHERY COMPETITION

Mark your calendars for Saturday, August 6. That’s when the Quiver Archery Range in Bentonville located at Osage Park will host its Youth Archery Competition.

Registration is open now for kids between the ages of 8 through 18. All levels are welcome to compete but all kids need is the ability to shoot a bow safety and basic math skills.

The competition will be divided into age and bow categories. There’s a $20 competition fee and a $20 range fee.

EXPERIENCE FAYETTEVILLE DINNER ROLLS

It’s National Bike Month – something we’ve talked about a lot during May.

Experience Fayetteville introduced something fun this month, a program called “Dinner Rolls.” The program is a way to get complimentary bike valet service at some of your favorite Fayetteville restaurants every Tuesday evening in May.

The next to last event is tonight from 5:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. at the Downtown Fayetteville location of Woodstone Pizza just off of the Razorback Greenway.

TERRIFIC TUESDAYS

The Botanical Garden of the Ozarks announced the return of Terrific Tuesdays Nights.

Starting in June, each Tuesday night, you can enjoy free entry into the garden from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Opera Fayetteville will perform “Pinocchio” to kick off the series on June 7.

Guests are invited to bring a blanket or lawn chair for this family-friendly series that allows the Northwest Arkansas community and beyond to experience the garden on beautiful summer evenings.

Terrific Tuesday Nights will continue through August.

LIVE AT TURNBOW

Downtown Springdale has brought back their popular Live at Turnbow Music Series and they have a show happening this Thursday night.

Tony Redman will open the event at 6:30 p.m. and the Jeff Horton Band will headline the event. Their music starts at 8:00 p.m. The Live at Turnbow Concerts take place on the last Thursdays of each month.

In the event of inclement weather all postponed concerts will be rescheduled to the following Sunday.

