Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas sponsored by Doctor Pepper Zero Sugar Flavor Variety Pack.

Cenicienta

Walton Arts Center is presenting the classic story of Cinderella in a way you’ve never seen.

“Cenicienta: A Bilingual Cinderella Story” will be performed by Glass Half Full Theatre on Tuesday at 7 p.m. The one-woman performance is a modern spin on the beloved fairy tale, tackling important lessons about culture, family and the power of language.

The performance is recommended for those aged 6 and up. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for kids.

Public Art in Bentonville

If you’re looking for ways to have your art seen as well as make some money from it, there are a couple of opportunities.

First, the City of Bentonville’s Public Art Advisory Committee is seeking proposals for permanent artwork to be installed adjacent to the state’s first regulation-size cricket pitch. Any artist, architect, designer, or team is encouraged to submit and their deadline is July 6.

Format Seeks Entryway Art

Also seeking public art is the upcoming “Format Festival,” which was announced last week. It will be taking place in Bentonville from September 23-25. Organizers are currently seeking proposals from Arkansas-based artists for an entryway gate to their festival site located five minutes from downtown Bentonville. The submission deadline for this project is May 21.

Spring Fling Rally

Looking ahead to the weekend, it’s time for the Sixth Annual “Spring Fling Rally” in Eureka Springs. The Motorcycle Rally is five days of fun, friends, shopping, and riding through the beautiful Ozark mountains. The event kicks off with a “meet and greet” at the Cathouse Lounge on Wednesday and the action really heats up this weekend with live music and the cumulative bike show.

Sponsored Content