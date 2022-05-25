Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas sponsored by Doctor Pepper Zero Sugar Flavor Variety Pack.

HIGHROLLER CYCLERY 50TH ANNIVERSARY

Congratulations are in order. As cycling culture in Northwest Arkansas has grown, so have the abundance of bike shops. But, one bike shop has been here for half a century… since 1972 Highroller Cyclery in Fayetteville is celebrating 50 years of serving the community and they are celebrating this achievement at Fossil Cove Brewing on Wednesday, May 25 from 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. They will have pizza and a limited run of stickers for you to pick up. So, drop by and say hello!

ART VENTURES: MENDING THE PIECES WITH GOLD

You’re invited to join Art Ventures today between 5:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. for the public reception for “Mending the Pieces with Gold,” celebrating the work of Denise Sagan. This event will be held at the Fayetteville Public Library Art Ventures will provide light refreshments and beverages. Don’t miss this incredible opportunity to talk with a local artist and view her incredible work. “Mending the Pieces with Gold” will be on display through Sunday.

HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME AUDITIONS

Calling all local performers! Arts One Presents is holding auditions for their summer musical, “Disney’s The Hunchback of Notre Dame.” They have already held auditions for the main roles, but what they really need you to audition for is to be a part of the full choir that will sing on stage during the show. They are holding auditions for choir singers on Tuesday May 31 at Arts Live Theatre in Fayetteville from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. and people can sign up for audition time slots right now . We have a link on our website. Performances are later in July at the Don Tyson School of Innovation.

112 DRIVE-IN “TOP GUN”

If you’re looking for something to do this Memorial Day weekend, why not support our local drive-in? Summer Blockbuster Season will be in full swing as they are screening “Top Gun: Maverick,” Thursday through Sunday evenings. And, you can just go ahead and turn on your “cruise control” because the second feature film they are screening as part of the double bill is the 1990 hit, “Days of Thunder” – also starring Tom Cruise. Both films are rated PG-13.

SUMMER VOLUNTEERING SPL

Young adults looking to give back this summer will have an opportunity at the Springdale Public Library. Young people can sign up right now and then there is an orientation Wednesday, June 1 from1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. They will do some fun activities, tour the Library, learn the summer duties, and get ready for a great summer! Snacks will be provided.

BFF VOLUNTEERING

Speaking of volunteering – It’s lights, camera, action, and YOU. Volunteers have always been essential to the success of the Bentonville Film Festival. They are looking for dedicated people to assist in a variety of areas for both the in-person festival from June 21 – June 26 and the online festival from June 22 – July 2. Volunteer receive free admission for certain screenings, panels, & special events – plus free merch!

