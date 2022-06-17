Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas sponsored by the Sunkist Mini Can Variety Pack.

2022 PAINT THE TOWN RED

Get ready to party with a purpose.

The American Heart Association is hosting its annual Paint the Town Red event Friday, June 17. The theme this year is “paint fest.” Attendees are encouraged to wear their summer festival/concert attire.

DJ Derrick will be spinning music all night long and Funk Factory will hit the stage.

The event is happening at JJ’s Live in Fayetteville starting at 7 p.m.

BACKSTREET BOYS AT THE AMP

The long-awaited Backstreet Boys concert is happening tonight at the Walmart AMP as the boy band is bringing their “DNA” world tour to Northwest Arkansas with Delta Goodrem serving as the opening act.

Gates open at 6 p.m. and the music starts at 7:30 p.m.

JUNETEENTH SNEAKER BALL

Also happening this weekend, Four the Culture is hosting its inaugural Juneteenth Sneaker Ball on Saturday, June 18 at 8 p.m. at the Doubletree in Bentonville.

This is your chance to network, dance, and celebrate Juneteenth as well as put on your fancy clothes and favorite sneakers. There will be music, a live painting demonstration, and more.

Four the Culture is on a mission to create activities and vibes in NWA.

RAISIN IN THE SUN

The River Valley also has several events planned for Juneteenth, including a play featuring Grammy Award winner Shirley Murdock.

“A Raisin in the Sun” is a nationally-acclaimed, Tony award-winning play about a family dealing with different definitions of ‘the American dream.’

The Fort Smith production will take the stage Saturday at 7 p.m. at the ‘Arcbest Performing Arts Center’.

Saturday’s play is being directed by Fort Smith resident Silvia Mathis.

