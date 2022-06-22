Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas sponsored by Sunkist Mini Can Variety Pack.

BEER AND BLOSSOMS

Happening Wednesday night, Common Dwellings is bringing the floral feels to Bentonville Brewing Company at their Beer and Blossoms event.

At the event, you can sip on some local brews while we create your perfect spring and summer hat, by adding florals and creativity to either a hat you bring or one that’s provided. All supplies, tools, and instruction are included with the cost of the event.

THE ARKANSAS DELTA BLUES

Tonight, the Pryor Center in Fayetteville is continuing its lecture series with blues historian Cliff E. Jones and he presents a lecture about “The Arkansas Delta Blues.”

The lecture is in conjunction with The Juke Joint Project – An Exhibit, that is currently on display in the Pryor Center atrium. Wednesday’s event begins at 6 p.m. and will be held both in-person and virtually.

KING CABBAGE BRASS BAND

The Gulley Park Concert Series in Fayetteville kicked off last week and the series returns Thursday night.

Featured is the “King Cabbage Brass Band.” They are Oklahoma’s only New Orleans-inspired Brass Band performing pop, R&B, hip-hop, rock, New Orleans music, and more.

The concert will kick off at 7 p.m. and last until 9 p.m. The series will continue on Thursday nights until July 14.

RED WHITE AND BABY BLUE

Looking toward the weekend, the Jackson L. Graves Foundation is presenting the 18th annual Red, White, and Baby Blue event at the Garden Room in Fayetteville.

The foundation supports families and babies who are in critical care situations. The event will take place on Friday night from 7-10 p.m. Tickets are on sale now and you can save $10 by purchasing your tickets in advance.

PHUNBAGS

The improv team Phunbags, will be taking the stage at Six Twelve Coffeehouse and Bar this weekend. Tickets can be purchased in advance and there will be a limited number of walk-up tickets sold at the door.

If you’re not familiar with Phunbags, it’s similar to the show “Whose Line is it Anyway” featuring short-form comedy improv. It’s always a night of hilarity.

The show is on Saturday at 7 p.m.

