Let’s kick off this Thursday with a look at what’s happening in NWA sponsored by Sunkist Mini Can Variety Pack.

The 8th Bentonville Film Festival is underway.

This year’s festival will have in-person and virtual events. Organizers say they’re excited to help creative people come together.

Actress Geena Davis is one of the founders of the festival.

Events Thursday include a free outdoor movie series starting at 3:30 p.m. featuring films like “Santiago and The Seas,” “Sonic the Hedgehog 2 and “The Lost City.”

We have a full list of events on our website.

Happening Thursday night at the Walmart AMP, “Fitz and the Tantrums along with St. Paul & the Broken Bones are hitting the stage. The concert is part of the Cox Concert Series.

Tickets are still available and start at $36 gates open at 6 p.m. with music starting at 7 p.m. Neither group is a stranger to Northwest Arkansas. Fitz and the Tantrums played the AMP in 2019 and that same year, St. Paul and the Broken Bones headlined the Fayetteville Roots Festival.

$1 per ticket from this event will be donated to diversify the stage, a social impact organization supporting underrepresented communities.

School is out for summer for students, .but for adults, class is in session. A cocktail class that is. Join Chef Erin Rowe tonight for cocktail college.

Thursday evening from 6-8 p.m. at Brick and Mortar in Rogers, Chef Rowe will show you how to make a few seasonal drinks perfect for summer. Tickets are $50 and include drinks and small bites. you must be 21 and up to attend this event.

The RAVE cultural foundation is hosting an art for the ages event.

Those 60 and above are invited to participate and create art with local artist and gallery owner, Kinya Christian. Art for the Ages will take place on Friday in Bentonville from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The event is free but registration is required due to limited space. A light lunch will be provided.

If you need transportation RAVE has partnered with Ozark Regional Transport to provide free limited bus routes to and from the venue.

Sponsored Content