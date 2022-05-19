Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas sponsored by Doctor Pepper Zero Sugar Flavor Variety Pack.

LIVE IN AMERICA BLOCK PARTY

If you’re looking to start your weekend a little early, you have the chance at 2-14 CACHE in Springdale as they present a special festival preview event featuring live performances from local artists, delectable eats from Springdale kitchens, local skaters, and a set from DJ Raquel.

The event is the Live in America Block Party and is meant to build excitement towards the greater Live in America Festival happening in June at the Momentary.

PIG TRAIL BIKE NIGHT

Pig Trail Harley-Davidson is hosting Bike Night every third Thursday this summer all the way through September.

You can enjoy live music, cold beer and food for purchase. Plus, they have lots of prizes to give away.

Their location is just off Exit 86 on Hudson Road in Rogers.

ARKANSAS WILDLIFE REHABILITATOR WORKSHOP

As you’re making plans for the weekend, we suggest checking out the J.B. and Johnelle Hunt Family Ozark Highlands Nature Center.

The facility is a place to learn about the natural world and outdoor recreation. They are planning a Wildlife Rehabilitator Workshop on Saturday starting at 8:30 a.m.

The workshop is open to the public and is geared toward beginning or interested wildlife rehabilitators. Advanced registration is required.

FRESH GRASS FESTIVAL

Here’s a reminder that the Fresh Grass Music Festival is coming back to The Momentary this weekend.

We previously mentioned artists you can see at this year’s festival include 12-time Grammy Award Winner Emmylou Harris and the Red Dirt Boys. In addition, you can see local artists like Arkansauce and Willi Carlisle.

In all, over 20 acts are performing at the event which spans two days, May 20 and 21. Tickets and passes for Fresh Grass are on-sale now.

BEER AND HYMNS – THE BEATLES

If you’re looking to cap off your weekend, Beer and Hymns are performing at Bike Rack Brewing Company at Eighth Street Market in Bentonville.

This month, the group is paying homage to one of the greatest bands of all time: “The Beatles.”

Tune-up your Yellow Submarine and join them to sing some of the most memorable melodies ever written. The event is Sunday beginning at 5 p.m.

Sponsored Content