ART ON THE BRICKS

A reminder that Art on the Bricks Art Walk is tonight, Thursday, in Downtown Rogers. The theme of tonight’s art walk is Perpetual Motion, which is also the name of the dance company they are collaborating with.

Guests can enjoy a broad mix of talented artists, craftsmen and musicians in indoor and outdoor locations. There are pop-up exhibits, live performances and more. The event gets underway at 4:30 p.m. and lasts until 9 p.m.

COMEDY NIGHT

On Sunday, TheatreSquared wants to cap your weekend off with a laugh.

They are packing standup comedians and improv groups into one two-hour event taking place in their Commons Bar & Cafe. Comedy Night is part of TheatreSquared’s Sunday Night Social schedule of events.

The event will last from 5-7 p.m.

PICTO KITS BIRTHDAY

Lions, Rabbits, and Bears OH MY!!

Rogers’ own Picto Kits is turning one and they are celebrating with a brand new DIY Art Experience where you can create animal & nature art.

The party is taking place on Sunday from noon until 5 p.m. Entrance is free with the option of take-home kits costing $40.

There will also be snacks, drinks, cake, giveaways, and more. This family-friendly celebration is open to all, but physical space is limited.

SPSF DRY PANTRY

Here’s a call to Northwest Arkansas to step up and help out.

The Single Parent Scholarship Fund Dry Pantry is dangerously low. They’re asking you to donate items to help them restock. They have created a Walmart Registry to make it easier for you to purchase and ship to the Northwest Arkansas office. Only new, unused sealed items will be accepted.

