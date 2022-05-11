Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas sponsored by Doctor Pepper Zero Sugar Flavor Variety Pack.

Springdale Bike Drive

Springdale is holding a city-wide bike drive starting tomorrow, May 12 and lasting through Friday, May 13. The drive will support the kid’s bike giveaway at the Natural State Criterium Series races this summer.

There are a few drop-off locations throughout the city. They are accepting bikes with minor flaws and are only avoiding bikes that are too broken to repair.

Zarna Garg Comedy Night

Looking for some comedy? Check out George’s Majestic Lounge Thursday night.

Comedian and social media star Zarna Garg will be performing at the venue with doors opening for the show at 6:30 and tickets start at $15.

Annual Crystal Bridges Garden Party

You can learn about nature and more with outdoor fun for the whole family, complete with artmaking, live performances, and great food prepared by restaurant eleven and local food trucks.

The event takes place Saturday, May 15 from noon to 4 p.m.

Winemaker’s Dinner

The Art of Wine, Winemaker’s Dinner will return to Walton Arts Center this summer.

The much-anticipated event will feature two Northwest Arkansas chefs and will take place on Tuesday, July 19.

Plus, tickets still remain for “Uncorked” which is also a part of the art of wine festival. That event is on Friday, July 22.

