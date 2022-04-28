Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas sponsored by Doctor Pepper Zero Sugar Flavor Variety Pack.

The countdown to the summer is on and to help get it started, it was Gulley Park announced its Concert Series will return.

There are six total shows scheduled. Route 358 will kick off the series on Thursday, June 9th. Other performances include Blue Water Highway, Funk Factory, and King Cabbage Brass Band.

The Gulley Park Summer Concert Series is in its 26th year of providing a festive outdoor, musical atmosphere. The concerts will take place Thursday evenings through July 14.

Join the NWA Girl Gang and EforAll Northwest Arkansas on Thursday, April 28 for a meet-up at the Farmers Exchange Bentonville!

This is your chance to network and hang out as well as engage in a panel discussion with two local entrepreneurs to learn more about their experience of being small business owners in the community.

The event is from 6-8 p.m.

Join the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Arkoma as it celebrates eight years of the Red Shoe Soirée.

This year’s event will take place Friday, April 29th at Osage House in Cave Springs. Guests will be treated to an evening of food, specialty cocktails, auction items, and more.

The celebration kicks off at 7 p.m. Proceeds for the event stay local and help provide a home away from home for families in crisis.

“It’s Your Love” that’s bringing Grammy winner Tim McGraw to the Walmart AMP tomorrow night.

The superstar is kicking off his North American tour here, on Friday, April 29th. Tickets are still available to the show.

Here are a couple of things you need to know before you head to the concert:

The Walmart AMP is going cashless within the venue, only debit or credit cards or mobile payments. They have a clear bag policy in place. Everyone will enter through metal detectors. And, there are some new food options to check out including Shake’s Frozen Custard and Freedom Kettle Corn out of Eureka Springs.

On Friday, April 29 Art Feeds will reveal its 50th mural and you’re invited.

The mural will be revealed at a ceremony starting at 2 p.m. at Sonora Elementary School in Springdale. The mural was created by 660 elementary students.

Art Feeds believes in the power of children, art, and community. Their 50th mural is 8 ft. tall and 12 ft. wide and was made possible by the Walmart Foundation.

The Hive at 21C Museum Hotel in Bentonville and Ozark Beer Company are back with another collaboration.

They are introducing the Juxtapose Hazy IPA. You can join them for a patio party to sip and celebrate on Saturday, April 30 from 4-6 p.m. They will have the IPA as well as light bites by Chef Matt McClure.

Plus, you can learn more about the inspiration behind the name and artwork of the Juxtapose can which features 21C Founder, Steve Wilson and his iconic red glasses.

Sponsored Content