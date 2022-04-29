Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas sponsored by Doctor Pepper Zero Sugar Flavor Variety Pack.

YVONNE RICHARDSON CRAWFISH BOIL

Happening Friday, the Friends of the Yvonne Richardson Community Center in Fayetteville is holding their Crawfish Boil to raise money for the center. The price is $10 for all you can eat crawfish. They are also releasing their “adopt-a-kid” initiative today to help the underserved families in Fayetteville. Get your crawfish at the center today from 3-7 p.m.

NWA MAKERS’ MARKET

Tomorrow, you can head to Mount Sequoyah as they welcome over eighty local vendors from the Northwest Arkansas Maker’s Group to show off and sell their wares. Admission and parking are free. The market will last from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Plus, the Fenix Fayetteville Art Gallery will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. for you to see some art while you’re on top of the mountain.

JAZZ ALL-STARS YOUTH ENSEMBLE CONCERT

For six years, the Northwest Arkansas Jazz Society has held annual jazz intensives for NWA high school students with the capstone concert being a live performance at Walton Arts Center. That concert is taking place on Sunday at 6 p.m. Young musicians from the six regional high schools have been rehearsing and perfecting their performance skills for the past 12 weeks to present this showcase. Tickets are on sale now.

AMP TICKETS

Speaking of music, you can buy tickets to select shows at the Walmart AMP for just $25 as Live Nation has announced the return of “Concert Week.” From May 4-10 fans are offered access to more than 3,700 shows including some at the AMP. Some concerts included in the offer are REO Speedwagon and Styx, Halsey, and OneRepublic. Tickets can be purchased starting at 9 a.m. on May 4 in-person or on the AMP website.

TURPENTINE CREEK CELEBRATES 30 YEARS

A final reminder that you can still participate in the 30th-anniversary celebrations at Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge this weekend. They are celebrating 30 years on Saturday, April 30. The refuge will host an in-person event including vendors, magic, music, a live band, food trucks, educational programs, and more. Plus, they have a silent auction happening right now where you can support the refuge even if you can’t make it there in person.

