Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas sponsored by the Sunkist Mini Can Variety Pack.

A CHORUS LINE

A Tony Award-winning show is taking the stage at Walton Arts Center for a limited time only.

“A Chorus Line” goes behind the scenes of the audition process for dancers vying for roles in a Broadway show.

Cast members say there’s something for everyone in this production.

DUPATTA: JOURNEYS OF LIFE AND CULTURAL IDENTITY

Happening in the River Valley, local artist Shabana Kauser has an exhibit at Fort Smith Regional Art Museum.

Her exhibit, “Dupatta: Journeys of Life and Cultural Identity” features over 65 original oil paintings influenced by her experiences as the daughter of Pakistani immigrants.

You can meet Shabana Friday evening at the opening reception starting at 5 p.m. The exhibit will be on display from now through September 11.

NWA GIRL GANG + NWA NATURALS

NWA Girl Gang wants to take you out to the ball game.

Join the organization for a family-friendly fun night at the NWA Naturals game Friday at Arvest ballpark. Doors open at 5:45 p.m. with the first pitch at 7:45 p.m.

Discounted tickets are being offered to the NWA Girl Gang organization.

All ages and abilities are invited to join for an exciting night that includes a fireworks show after the game.

DIVE-IN MOVIES

If your family is looking for a way to beat the heat, then Wilson Park in Fayetteville is where you want to be.

The park is kicking off its “dive-in movies” on Friday with “Encanto.” All summer long you can enjoy movies and splash around in the pool.

Tickets are $1 in advance and $2 at the gate. Kids under 3 are free.

Showtime is at 8 p.m.

You can see what other films that will be shown throughout the summer by visiting goplayfay.com/recreation

CENTERTON FOOD TRUCK PARK

Happening Friday, you can help the city of Centerton celebrate the opening of a food truck park.

From 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. you can checkout all the new food trucks as well as fun activities including kids games, a DJ, volleyball tournaments, live music drinks, sweets, and more. Bring your lounge chairs and get ready to have good food with friends and neighbors.

37 NORTH EXPEDITIONS

On Sunday, from 3-5 p.m. gather your crew for some kayaking at Osage Park in Bentonville.

This is a great way to get everyone on the water together and learn something new and explore Osage Park. The team from 37 North Expeditions will show you everything you need to know from paddling techniques to teaching your family new skills with a floating game.

For more information, visit www.37northexpeditions.com.

Sponsored Content