Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas.

NWA DRINK & DRAW

Happening today and every second and fourth Wednesday, it’s NWA Drink and Draw.

This biweekly event is a great time to hang out with friends and create. You can bring your own art supplies to the bar and just relax, have fun, make art, and enjoy time with fellow artists.

The event is Wednesday from 6-8 p.m.

CHEER LIVE

A binge-worthy Netflix show is bringing its competitors to Northwest Arkansas.

“CHEER Live” is coming to the Walmart AMP Wednesday as top athletes from Navarro College and Trinity Valley Community College will bring the hit Netflix series to life on stage.

The show will feature 14-time national champion coach, Monica Aldama. Tickets are available for the show tonight, and for more details and our full interview with Aldama, click here.

VICTORY FILM SERIES

Setting our sights toward the weekend, Arkansas Public Theatre is screening not just one, but two films at their space in downtown Rogers in support of Pride Month.

The first is the 1996 comedy “The Birdcage” starring Nathan Lane and the late, great Robin Williams. That movie starts at 2 p.m.

Then at 8 p.m., they are showing the 2005 movie, “Kinky Boots.” The general admission cost for each movie is $12. All seats are ticketed.

BEER AND CHEESE TASTING EVENT

Beer and cheese are coming together for an event your tastebuds will love.

Sweet freedom cheese and rendezvous junction brewing company are partnering for a beer and cheese tasting event in Rogers happening on Saturday at 6 p.m.

You’ll try six craft beers and artisanal cheeses. Tickets are $40 and must be purchased at the brewery before June 11.

