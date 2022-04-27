Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas sponsored by Doctor Pepper Zero Sugar Flavor Variety Pack.

“Encanto” fans can get ready to “Talk about Bruno,” again as Disney Concerts and Live Nation announced “Encanto: The Sing-Along Film Concert Tour.”

The event will feature a screening of the entire Oscar-winning animated movie as a live band plays the hit songs from the soundtrack.

“Encanto” makes its way to the Walmart AMP on July 30 as part of the Cox Concert Series. Tickets go on sale this Friday, April 29 at 10:00 a.m.

The Botanical Garden of the Ozarks is having its Annual Plant Sale April 29-30.

Friday’s event is for members only and the public can participate starting at 8 a.m. on Saturday. Admission is free.

If you want to know more about the benefits of being a garden member, we have an interview with Liz Atwell on our website.

Fayetteville Junior Civic League is bringing their “Big Party” back to George’s Majestic Lounge on Saturday, April 30.

The event will feature music from guitarist Jon Dooley and “The Mixtapes.” Doors open at 7 p.m. The event is also a fundraiser for the organization which is committed to improving the quality of life for families in need in our area through financial grants and volunteer projects.

Fifth Street Studios in collaboration with Airship Coffee and CACHE Studios is bringing you a Spring Outdoor Market on Saturday, April 30 from 2-7 p.m.

The event features over 70 local makers, artists, florists, vintage collectors, and small businesses. Plus if you have trouble finding parking, “Pedal It Forward” will be offering a full bike valet service for market-goers.

Sponsored Content