REMEMBER THE REMOVAL BIKE RIDE

The Remember The Removal Bike Ride team from the Cherokee Nation will ride through Northwest Arkansas as they near the completion of a 950-mile journey to honor Cherokees forced from their homes more than 180 years ago.

In a show of solidarity and support, bike.poc, Arkansas Latinas En Bici, Trailblazers, NWACC Bicycle Tech program, and others will join the cyclists on the Razorback Greenway.

If you’re interested in joining, the ride begins at 2 p.m. at the Ozark Highlands Nature Center in Springdale.

FAYETTEVILLE ROOTS ON THE AVENUE

The Fayetteville Roots Festival will be closing down downtown Fayetteville this weekend for a three-day event called Fayetteville Roots On the Avenue.

The event takes place from Friday, June 17 to Sunday, June 19 and each night features notable touring acts. This urban, outdoor street concert series will happen on East Avenue in Fayetteville each day with doors opening at 6:30 p.m. and music beginning at 7:30 p.m.

SUMMER KICKOFF PARTY

Happening on Saturday, June 18, Terra Studios is ready to get the summer started.

Join them on International Picnic Day for a Summer Kick-Off Party from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. that includes outdoor music, face painting, take-home art projects, on-site activities, and more. Chairs, blankets, and picnics are encouraged.

OZ INC. APPLICATIONS

Oz Inc is a new artist and maker business incubator cohort.

Their second sessions begin in August and applications close at the end of July, but sessions are filling up so you’re encouraged to apply as soon as you’re able.

The cohort is an initiative of Main Street Eureka Springs. Whatever your goals as an artist or maker, their vision is to help you make them happen.

