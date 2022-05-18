Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas sponsored by Doctor Pepper Zero Sugar Flavor Variety Pack.

NEW MOMENTARY ART

In more local news, The Momentary is debuting new artwork. In ‘A Divided Landscape’ seven artists confront the historical and cultural narratives of the American West. Its theme encompasses ideas of wilderness, and interactions between humans and animals, and our conquest of nature.

The ‘Esteban Cabeza De Baca: Let Earth Breathe’ exhibit explores our relationship with the environment, the present climate and our own national history.

WM NWA CHAMPIONSHIP & BITE TICKETS

Looking ahead, tickets are now on sale for the 2022 Walmart Northwest Arkansas Championship.

The LPGA event will be held in September at the Pinnacle Country Club in Rogers. It runs from the 17th through the 25th. You can also check out three food festival events throughout the region as a part of BITE NWA, which will be in downtown Rogers on July 29, the Jones Center in Springdale on September 1, and at the LPGA later that month.

FORMAT FESTIVAL TICKETS

Single-day tickets go on sale this week for the upcoming Format Festival In Bentonville.

The “For Musical Art Technology” festival is set to take over the city from September 23-25. Weekend passes are on sale right now. Single-day tickets will be available starting Thursday, May 19. The event features acts like The Flaming Lips, Phoenix and Fatboy Slim, as well as visual and interactive art installations.

FAYETTEVILLE ROOTS EVENTS & TICKETS

The Fayetteville Roots Festival will have not one but two fests this year.

First up, it’s Fayetteville Roots on the Avenue taking place June 17-19. The three-day event will feature nine artists and will take place outside on East Avenue in Downtown Fayetteville.

Then, the signature event, the 13th Annual Fayetteville Roots Festival, will take place from August 25-27. The urban festival will span multiple downtown venues including the Fayetteville Town Center, Fayetteville Public Library, and the Roots HQ. Tickets are on sale right now.

CLICK IT OR TICKET

We’ve been talking a lot about tickets and now, we have a different kind of ticket to remind you about.

Looking ahead to Memorial Day Weekend, law enforcement will be ramping up patrol on roadways statewide. Several local police agencies are partnering with the U.S. Department Of Transportation for the “Click It or Ticket” campaign.

Starting Monday, May 23, officers will work around the clock to make sure travelers are wearing their seat belts. The campaign runs through June 6th.

