GULLEY PARK CONCERT SERIES

A summer filled with live music and community gatherings is officially underway! The Gulley Park Concert Series in Fayetteville kicked off last week and the series returns to Gulley Park tonight.

They are featuring the band “Blue Water Highway.” The band is based out of Texas and features three-part vocal harmonies and tight musicianship. The concert will kick off at 7 p.m. and last until 9 p.m. The series will continue on Thursday nights until July 14.

NWA GIRL GANG MEET UP

It’s time for another NWA Girl Gang Meet-Up at a favorite downtown Bentonville hotspot, Sunny’s! This is a curated networking opportunity with NWA Girl Gang & special guests, The Equality Crew.

The event is free and open to the public, LGBTQ+ friendly, and welcoming to all ages and all abilities. Minors need to be accompanied by an adult or guardian. The event happens today, Thursday at 6 p.m.

NWA PLAYWRIGHTS FESTIVAL

Here’s a reminder that the NWA Playwrights Festival continues through the weekend.

The festival is presented by the Smokehouse Player and the Arkansas Playwrights Workshop as a benefit for Magdalene Serenity House which is a nonprofit focused on rebuilding the lives of women who have experienced trauma.

The festival continues through Sunday and takes place in the old chilling room of the Ozark Smokehouse.

FPL SUMMER FAMILY MOVIES

Summer movies are back at Fayetteville Public Library!

Movies play every Friday at 2 p.m. as part of the 2022 Summer Reading Club. This Friday’s movie is “The Pirates! Band of Misfits,” featuring the voices of Hugh Grant, Salma Hayek, and Jeremy Piven.

The movie is rated PG. Seating is first-come, first-served.

MESS FEST

Mess Fest is back!

Macaroni Kid is excited to bring back this family-friendly event for the first time since 2019. You can expect to get messy with slime, foam, and more in the meadow at Lokomotion Family Fun Park in Fayetteville.

There will be shaving cream painting, mud pie station, slime, water beads, and more. It all goes down Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

