CATS ON TAP

A “purr-fect” trivia night is coming to Northwest Arkansas. “Cats on Tap” will be happening Wednesday, June 8 at Bentonville Brewing Company.

The event is a benefit for Mew Cat Rescue. Teams of up to four people will play five rounds of trivia and the winners will receive prizes. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased right now.

GIRLS NIGHT OUT SILOAM

Happening Thursday, June 9 is the 2nd Girls Night Out of 2022 in Downtown Siloam Springs.

The event takes place from 5-9 p.m. and there are several participating businesses and restaurants and swag bags are available while supplies last. The event is presented by Main Street Siloam Springs.

ACS TO SCREEN FILM

Arkansas Cinema Society returns to Thaden School in Bentonville on Friday, June 10 for an Arkansas Filmmaker Spotlight on Fort Smith documentarian Clay Pruitt with a special presentation of his film, “The 24.”

The film is about an endurance rock climbing competition that takes place annually in Jasper, Arkansas. Doors open for a happy hour mixer with complimentary beverages at 6 p.m. The film starts at 7 p.m.

A Q&A with the filmmaker will follow. Admission is free but registration will be required.

CUREATE

Happening on Tuesday, June 7, you’re invited to a vendor fair putting the spotlight on small locally owned food and beverage businesses.

Cureate is hosting the vendor fair at Ozark Natural Foods tomorrow from 4-6 p.m. Cureate partners with local business owners to help build a solid foundation to grow, scale and help businesses best serve their customers.

HER SET HER SOUND

And in case you missed it… the annual “Her Set Her Sound” music festival took place over the weekend. The community was treated to over 15 Northwest Arkansas women and gender diverse DJs, music artists and creatives.

Organizers say the event is important not just for artists but for the community at large to be represented. Her Set Her Sound is committed to producing liberating experiences that amplify “her” on and off the stage.

