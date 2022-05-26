Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas sponsored by Doctor Pepper Zero Sugar Flavor Variety Pack.

GLITZ BEAUTY BAR

Happening this weekend, Glitz Beauty Bar Presents its first Annual Healthy Hair Expo in NWA. It’s a hair show and panel dedicated to educating women and showcasing “The Healthy Hair Movement” and the stylists who are behind it.

The event is happening right here in Fayetteville. We have a link to tickets here. Kids 5 and under are free. 6-12 years old can get $10 tickets – while adult tickets are $25.

ALL-PRO TOUR

The All-Pro Tour, and the Women’s All-Pro Tour, the official qualifying tour for the LPGA’s Epson Tour, will be heading to Bella Vista, Arkansas for the third time as a dual event for the Bella Vista Charity Classic.

The four-day tournament will feature over 100 PGA and over 80 of the best LPGA hopefuls taking on Highlands Golf Course and Bella Vista Country Club. The tournament started yesterday and continues through Saturday. This week’s field is made up of 128 players from 11 countries.

A CAST OF BLUES

Here’s a reminder that you can celebrate musical heritage through the exhibition “A Cast of Blues.”

It’s now showing at the 214 Cache Art Gallery in Springdale. This exhibit is free and features 15 resin-cast masks of blues legends as well as photographs of performers and Juke Joints by an acclaimed photographer.

These works of art may be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., but the exhibition closes tomorrow. So, today and tomorrow are your last chances to see these works. https://musiceducationinitiative.org/a-cast-of-blues-1/

ARTOSPHERE OFF THE GRID

Walton Arts Center’s month-long Artosphere: Arkansas’ Arts + Nature Festival is coming to an end in just a few days, but before that happens you’ll want to catch Artosphere Festival Orchestra members performing as part of “Off the Grid” on Thursday.

For one evening only, AFO musicians head out into the community to perform pop-up concerts in local businesses. This year’s performances will be centered around Rogers and Fayetteville’s downtown areas.

All performances are free and open to the public. Locations can be found here and here.

