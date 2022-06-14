Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas sponsored by the Sunkist Mini Can Variety Pack.

GROUNDWAVES

A reminder for our local hip-hop artists looking to brush up on their performance skills. The Creative Arkansas Community Hub and Exchange has brought back “Groundwaves.”

It’s an open mic and mentorship program with a goal to help people discover, develop and celebrate the hip hop genre. West Coast Rapper “Murs” will be providing feedback and support during each open mic night.

Their monthly event will happen tonight at 214 in Downtown Springdale starting at 5 p.m. Monthly sessions will continue through October.

BIKE REPAIR – PEDAL IT FORWARD NWA

Pedal It Forward NWA is lucky to have lots of interest in bikes this season but they need a push to get them repaired.

If you’ve got any bike maintenance experience at all, the organization would love to have you give a couple of hours of your time this Wednesday to help with repairs. Head to our website right now for a link where you can schedule yourself a time slot that works with your schedule.

BAUHAUS BIERGARTEN STEIN CLUB

Bauhaus Biergarten is just a few weeks away from opening in Downtown Springdale and to kickstart the German-style restaurant, they have introduced their “Stein Club.”

There are different levels for the Stein Club, but at the entry level, you’ll receive a t-shirt, a stein, invites to members-only events, discount tickets to classes and more.

Head to their website for more details on how you can become a Founding Stein Club Member.

RIDE FOR A HEALTHIER TOMORROW

The 2nd Annual Ride for a Healthier Tomorrow is underway for the entire month of June and benefits Arkansas Children’s Northwest.

Participants can set their own personal cycling and fundraising goals and ride in this virtual cycling challenge anytime, anywhere in June. Registration is free and riders of all ages and abilities are encouraged to participate.

JUNETEENTH HELP

The upcoming Freedom Festival has several volunteer opportunities available for you to serve at the biggest Juneteenth celebration in the region!

The event is taking place this Sunday where they will have fun, food and family activities all day long. Get those volunteer hours in while bopping to some of the music in the region. They have various job tasks and shift options available.

Visit https://timecounts.org/nwa-juneteenth to register and view shift options. For more information about volunteer opportunities, please contact J’onnelle Colbert-Diaz at jcdiaz@uark.edu.

