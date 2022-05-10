Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas sponsored by Doctor Pepper Zero Sugar Flavor Variety Pack.

Harry Potter Movie Trivia

Harry Potter fans are invited out for some trivia Tuesday night.

Questions will cover the films “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” and “Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets.” There are prizes for top score, runner-up and best team name.

The top winner from all five parts wins the coveted tri-wizard cup!

Heartland Summit

The Heartland Summit has become a tradition in Northwest Arkansas that brings together leading thinkers, innovators and investors – creating powerful networks to forge paths of progress and turn great ideas into action.

On May 11, the public is invited to a free screening and open discussion of the HBO documentary, “Our Towns,” to kick off the Heartland Summit.

Then on May 12, the public is invited to a concert featuring two-time Grammy award-winning string band Old Crow Medicine Show and vocal powerhouse Brittney Spencer. This concert is presented as part of the Momentary’s Live on the Green Concert Series.

All the details about this year’s Heartland Summit can be found on our website.

Teens Workout for Free During Summer

Planet Fitness is inviting high school students ages 14 – 19 to work out for free at any of its more than 2,200 U.S and Canada locations from May 16 to August 31 as part of the nationwide High School Summer Pass program.

By opening its doors to teens across the state, Planet Fitness hopes to help teens get moving and focus on their physical and mental wellbeing. In addition, Planet Fitness is awarding $500 scholarships to one teen in every state to really get them excited, and one teen will receive a grand prize of $5,000 at the end of the summer.

Planet Fitness has several locations in NWA. Find out where they are here.

Artosphere: Little Shop of Horrors

Artosphere – Walton Arts Center’s Arts and Nature Festival – has returned for another year with several events throughout Northwest Arkansas.

Tomorrow night’s film screening is playing the 1986 movie “Little Shop of Horrors” at Prairie Steet Live in Fayetteville beginning at 8:30 p.m. and is free to attend.

All you need to do is to make a reservation. The movie is rated PG-13.

