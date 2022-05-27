Here’s what’s happening in Northwest Arkansas sponsored by Doctor Pepper Zero Sugar Flavor Variety Pack.

Friday night is the big celebration of Artosphere at Walton Arts Center.

This is the capstone event as the Artosphere Festival Orchestra will be performing “an evening of Strauss and Stravinsky.”

The concert features favorites like Don Juan, Four Last Songs, and Firebird Suite as well as a spotlight for soprano soloist Tiffany Townsend.

There are over 90 professional musicians from all across the country to make sure that tonight’s concert is not to be missed.

The show begins at 8 p.m.

Her Set Her Sound organizers have announced the return of its second annual music festival at Prairie Street Live.

Over 15 Northwest Arkansas women and gender diverse DJs, music artists, and creatives are set to take the stage on June 3-4, 2022.

Her Set Her Sound is committed to producing liberating experiences that amplify “Her” on and off the stage.

The event will be at Prairie Street Live in Fayetteville on June 3-4, with doors opening Friday for VIP at 5 p.m. and festivities beginning Saturday at 3 p.m.

Pre-sale tickets start out at $25 each day and are available for purchase online only.

Crystal Bridges is proud to announce the return of the Forest Concert Series.

The concerts happen each Saturday through July and this Saturday, you’ll be treated to the music of “Adam Faucett and the Spectral Class.”

General admission is $12 and $10 for members. You can reserve your spot online or by calling guest services.

The concert will begin at 7 p.m. in the north forest.

Here’s a final reminder for all performers out there! Arts One Presents is holding auditions for their summer musical, “Disney’s The Hunchback of Notre Dame.”

They have already held auditions for the main roles, but what they really need you to audition for is to be a part of the full choir that will sing on stage during the show.

They are holding auditions for Choir Singers on Tuesday, May 31 at Arts Live Theatre in Fayetteville from 6-8 p.m.

Performances take place later in July and you can sign up for audition slots now.

Sponsored Content