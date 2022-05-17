Here is a look at what’s happening in Northwest Arkansas sponsored by Doctor Pepper Zero Sugar Flavor Variety Pack.

Joe Martin Stage Race

The oldest multi-day stage race in North America is just around the corner.

The Walmart Joe Martin Stage Race will take place this week at various locations in Northwest Arkansas.

Something new for this year is that the final stage of the event will be live-streamed on Global Cycling Network.

Visit our website for all the race details, including the various locations, and what you need to know before you go.

Criterium Series

Sticking with cycling news, the Natural State Criterium Series is coming back to downtown Springdale this summer.

The event is three nights of high-energy, spectator-friendly races with one night each in June, July, and August.

If you’re looking to race, sign up now and if you’re looking for free summer fun, plan to head to downtown Springdale on June 29, July 27 & August 31.

Dover Quartet

Happening Wednesday night, the “Dover Quartet” returns to Walton Arts Center and are joined by “Arx Duo” and Natalie Christa.

The supergroup will be presenting the world premiere of a work by Grammy-winner Steve Mackey called “Memoir.”

The concert is being presented as part of the Artosphere Festival and will take place in Starr theater. Tickets start at $15.

Candy Lee at City Pump

On Thursday, you can find Candy Lee bringing her original songs, voice, and menagerie of instruments to City Pump in Rogers.

If you’re looking to start your weekend a little early, the performance will be on Thursday at 6 p.m. at the City Pump, located on West Walnut Street.

Touch-A-Truck

The popular event hosted by the Junior League of NWA features dozens of vehicles that kids and kids-at-heart can explore like construction, safety and transportation vehicles, as well as motorcycles, tractors and more.

There’s also special appearances and activities including mascots, costumed characters, face painters, and building projects. Proceeds support the Junior League of Northwest Arkansas.

This event is at the Pinnacle Hills Promenade on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

