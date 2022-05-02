Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas sponsored by Doctor Pepper Zero Sugar Flavor Variety Pack.

MAT KEARNEY

Oregon-born, Nashville-based pop singer/songwriter Mat Kearney will make his Walton Arts Center debut Monday evening.

Kearney’s mellow compositions and blending of hip-hop and folk have garnered him more than 2.5 billion global streams, with five albums in the Billboard Top 200 and three in the Top 20.

Tickets are still available for the performance. The show begins at 7 p.m.

MAY AFTER HOURS – BEAUTIFUL LIVES

Happening tomorrow, Women in Networking of Northwest Arkansas invites you to join them for an event taking place after hours.

The social networking event will take place at Beautiful Lives Boutique in Bentonville from 6-8 p.m. Women in Networking strives to unite professional women with the common goals of educating, developing relationships and giving back.

FAYETTEVILE DINNER ROLLS

It’s National Bike Month – something you’ll hear us talking a lot about during May – and, Experience Fayetteville is introducing a new program called “Dinner Rolls.”

The program means that you can get complimentary bike valet service at some of your favorite Fayetteville restaurants every Tuesday evening in May.

Experience Fayetteville is kicking off the initiative tomorrow from 5-9 p.m. at Noodles Italian Kitchen, just off of the Mud Creek Trail, one-mile east of the Razorback Greenway.

TWISTED TUESDAY KARAOKE

Happening tomorrow, it’s not just any Tuesday – it’s a “Twisted Tuesday” at Bentonville Taproom.

Jenna Lyn Melnicki and her musically-talented family host Twisted Tuesday Karaoke, an event that takes place every Tuesday beginning at 7 p.m. All talents are welcome.

OZARK BALLET THEATRE

Looking ahead to the weekend, get your tickets now to see Ozark Ballet Theater as they present the ballet “The Firebird.”

The event is taking place on Saturday and Sunday at the Mount Sequoyah Center in Fayetteville.

