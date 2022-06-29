Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas sponsored by the Sunkist Mini Can Variety Pack.

LIVE AT TURNBOW

Downtown Springdale has brought back their popular Live at Turnbow Music Series, and they have a show happening this Thursday night.

The Mountain Gypsies will open the event at 6:30 p.m., and Arkansauce will headline the event. Their music starts at 8 p.m.

The Live at Turnbow concerts take place on the last Thursdays of each month. In the event of inclement weather, all postponed concerts will be rescheduled to the following Sunday.

LOVE MORE RECORDS ANNOUNCEMENT PARTY

The NWA-based, independent, and artist-friendly label “Love More Records” are celebrating the start of its label with an announcement party that will include performances, a signing ceremony, and refreshments.

The event is happening Thursday evening at 214 by CACHE in Springdale from 7-9 p.m. The community is invited to come out and learn more about what they are doing and how they plan to impact the NWA region.

FIRST FRIDAY: AMERICAN SPIRIT

First Fridays return to Downtown Bentonville this Weekend.

This month’s theme is a celebration of American Spirit. First Friday is a monthly festival series and from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. You can enjoy live music, food trucks, multiple family-friendly activities, and local vendors. The free community event welcomes all members of the community.

KIRBY CLARK ARTWORK

Happening Sunday, you can join Kirby Clark for an artist reception at Six Twelve Coffeehouse & Bar in Fayetteville.

The exhibit is called “Paintings Based on the Life & Times of the Artist” You can see these 19 works of art for the last time this Sunday and it’s the closing day of the exhibit.

From 2-4 p.m., drop in to meet the local artist.

FOREST CONCERT SERIES

The Forest Concerts Series is back at Crystal Bridges this weekend. The series happens each Saturday through July. This weekend, you’ll be treated to the music of Luna Luna with No-No Boy as the opening act.

General admission is $12 and $10 for members. You can reserve your spot online or by calling guest services. The concert will begin at 7 p.m. in the North Forest.

