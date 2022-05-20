Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas sponsored by Doctor Pepper Zero Sugar Flavor Variety Pack.

Here’s a reminder you can help build community while riding bikes.

All Bikes Welcome is hosting its launch party today starting at 5 p.m. at the Fayetteville Public Library.

The NWA Center for Sexual Assault is hiring and looking to expand its “Let’s Talk” advocate team.

In this role, potential applicants will assist with African American and Black community outreach, raising awareness against sexual assault, work directly with survivors and present to businesses and organizations for events.

Also happening this weekend, batter up on Sunday for some fun at Arvest Ballpark where Miracle League Arkansas will host its burger competition.

Starting at noon, get your taste buds ready to sample burgers from the best grillers in the area.

Tickets start at $25 and will be $30 the day of the event. Kids under 10 are free. The Miracle League arkansas provides an inclusive experience to the game of baseball.

You can help a local business celebrate a milestone as Big on Bentonville is turning one.

You’re invited to a celebration featuring free ice cream. on Sunday, between 4 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. meet at the Spark Cafe in Bentonville for a scoop of ice cream and a spin around the square on a golf cart.

Big on Bentonville provides tours and experiences around town via a tricked-out golf cart.

