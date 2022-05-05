Let’s take a look at what’s happening in Northwest Arkansas sponsored by Doctor Pepper Zero Sugar Flavor Variety Pack.

What do fashion and bingo have in common?

Both are coming together to raise money for the Elizabeth Richardson Center.

Happening tonight is one Haute Night Celebration. It’s two events in one for twice the fun.

Starting at 6 p.m. at the Fayetteville Public Library, guests will enjoy beach bingo and end the night with the Haute Trash Couture Fashion Show.

Tonight’s event will feature music, food, fun and fashion. you are encouraged to come dressed in beach attire or your version of runway fashion.

Sunday is Mother’s Day and if you’re looking for a fun and active way to celebrate mom, PB and JJ’s is hosting a doubles and bubbles pickleball tournament on Sunday from 1-4 p.m. in Fayetteville.

All player levels are welcome. Sign-ups for the tournament are $50 and the entry fee includes two mimosas.

The VFW Day of Service is an outgrowth of the organization’s “Still Serving” campaign launched in 2020.

One of the ways you can participate locally is with VFW Post 2952 in Springdale. They will be in downtown Springdale on Saturday providing a free hot dog or hamburger lunch and free haircuts from Sports Clips.

As well as a booth with detailed information on assistance for the veteran community. The event will last from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

A Fayetteville Staple is celebrating a major milestone this weekend.

Cheap Thrills is turning 30. Stop by and give your congrats to the local vintage shop from 3-6 p.m. on Sunday, May 8. There will be drinks, a drag show, and music from DJ Freedom Rock.