POP UP OPEN MIC NIGHT

Got a diddy, or a bit, or a poem? Head to Bugsy’s in Fayetteville for their Pop Up Open Mic happening Monday from 8-10 p.m.

No cover fee, drink specials, and an opportunity for you to try out some fresh material or come and support your friends.

Bugy’s is located on Dickson Street.

CERTIFICATION FOR CONTRACTING

Happening Tuesday, Startup Junkie wants to get you certified for contracting. At this event, you can learn how to be certified for government contracting.

The event is particularly geared toward women, minorities, disadvantaged enterprises and disabled veteran-owned businesses.

If interested, tickets are free and the event will take place at the Pryor Center on the Fayetteville square from 3-5 p.m.

FAYETTEVILLE MTB GROUP RIDE & SOCIAL

If the upcoming cooler temperatures have you looking for an opportunity to get outside, perhaps it’s time to join a group mountain bike ride.

The weekly Fayetteville Mountain Bike Group Ride and Social will trek along the Smokehouse Trail in west Fayetteville Tuesday beginning at 6 p.m.

The Ozark Off-Road Cyclists will meet you at the trail and if you miss this one, remember this is a weekly event and you can join in anytime.

NATURAL STATE CRITERIUM SERIES

Sticking with cycling news, the Natural State Criterium Series is coming back to Downtown Springdale, starting this week.

It’s three nights of high-energy, spectator-friendly races. One night each in June, July, and August. If you’re looking to race, sign up now while registration is open.

If you’re looking for free summer fun, plan to head to downtown Springdale this Wednesday, July 27 & August 31.

BREWTASTIC BOOK FAIR

Ozark Beer Company is partnering with the Friendly Bookstore and Rogers Public Library to bring you a “Brewtastic Book Fair.”

At the brewery on Wednesday, you can browse both used and new books that are great for summer reads. There will be snacks available at this event which lasts from 4-8 p.m. All proceeds go back to Rogers Public Library.

