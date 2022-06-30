Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas sponsored by the Sunkist Mini Can Variety Pack.

OPPORTUNITIES AT THE BOTANICAL GARDEN OF THE OZARKS

Are you thinking about picking up a new skill? Check out the Botanical Garden of the Ozarks.

They have classes and camps for young learners and adults. Plus tons of events and they would love for you to spend some time with them. Their Terrific Tuesday Nights are a chance to get into the garden for free and extend all the way through August.

MIXTAPE MUSIC SERIES

Another thing you’ll want to keep tabs on is the Mixtape Music Series.

The series is a monthly free music event presented by the Creative Arkansas Community Hub and Exchange at their space on 214 S. Main Street in Springdale.

BIKE RACK MUSIC SERIES

Speaking of music, did you know that Bike Rack Brewing Company in Bentonville has introduced a music series?

That’s right, they have several concerts including some Northwest Arkansas with favorites such as Randall Shreve and The Rumors. The concerts are free to attend and there is a full lineup of the shows available on their website.

