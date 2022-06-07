Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas sponsored by the Sunkist Mini Can Variety Pack.

BWC ASSEMBLE

The greater Bentonville area Chamber of Commerce wants you to assemble.

The public is invited to a quarterly event designed to inspire, empower and motivate.

You can register now for the BWC assemble breakfast happening on Tuesday, June 14 starting at 7:30 a.m. at the Double Tree Suites by Hilton in Bentonville. The session will feature a panel of whole health and wellness professionals.

Tickets are $5 for chamber members and $10 for non-members. Free tickets are also available, you can head over to the website to see if you are eligible.

LPGA 5K AND VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES:

Registration is underway for the 5K at the LPGA benefiting Mercy Hospital. You have plenty of time to prepare if needed as the run is not until September 17 and will be hosted at the Walmart AMP in Rogers. Registration is $20 and goes through September 16.

You can also volunteer at the 2022 Walmart Northwest Arkansas Championship. The organization is in need of about 750 volunteers for the event. There are a variety of committees and positions available including golf cart drivers, walking scorers, and more. There are additional details on the 5K and volunteer opportunities online.

NITTY GRITTY DIRT BAND

“You and me go fishing in the dark – lying on our backs and counting the stars.” For many, those lyrics alone might be on your soundtrack for summer.

Now, you have a chance to hear the band behind the song “Fishing in the Dark” and many others. The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band will be performing at the Auditorium in Eureka Springs on Thursday, June 9.

Tickets start at $65 and can be purchased online here.

TERRIFIC TUESDAY NIGHTS

Terrific Tuesdays Nights have returned to the Botanical Garden of the Ozarks. You can enjoy free entry into the garden tonight from 5-8 p.m.

Opera Fayetteville will perform “Pinocchio” to kick off the series. Guests are invited to bring a blanket or lawn chair for this family-friendly series that allows you to experience the garden on beautiful summer evenings.

Terrific Tuesday Nights will continue through August.

ART ON THE BRICKS

An Oklahoma City dance company is coming to Northwest Arkansas this week.

The dance company, Perpetual Motion, will perform a modern aerial dance as part of the Art on the Bricks Art Walk in Rogers in partnership with Arkansas Arts Academy.

You can see a full live performance tonight at 6:30 p.m. at the Arts Academy, for tickets starting at $35.

